Anita Hassanandani offers a peek into her 'world', drops pic with hubby & son

Mumbai, May 1 Actress Anita Hassanandani has shared an adorable glimpse of her "world" of husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv, saying "living moment is everything."

Known for her work in shows and movies like ‘Kkavyanjali’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Krishna Cottage’, ‘Ragini MMS 2’, Anita, who enjoys 7.5 million followers on Instagram shared two family pictures.

The cheerful selfie shows Anita wearing a white top and she is posing with Rohit and Aaravv.

It is captioned: "The living moment is everything... My world". She gave the music of the song 'Love You Zindagi'.

Anita married corporate professional Rohit in October 2013.

The 43-years-old actress also featured in Kannada movie ‘Gandugali Kumara Rama’, Tamil films like ‘Varushamellam Vasantham’, ‘Sukran’, ‘Nayagan’. She was last seen in Hindi crime thriller ‘Maarrich’ starring Tusshar Kapoor in the lead.

She also featured last in the TV show ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor