Anita Hassanandani writes a love letter to husband Rohit after 10 years, says took him for granted

Mumbai Sep 9 Bollywood and television actress Anita Hassanandani, who is currently seen in the reality show “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon”, seems to have been missing her husband Rohit Reddy.

Anita, who was missing her husband and child, Aarav, decided to write a love letter to her husband. Hassanandani shared a video on her social media account wherein she expressed how post-motherhood she did tend to take her husband Rohit Reddy for granted and that now she wanted to rekindle their romance.

Anita said, “When you're more than 10 years into marriage and you have a baby, your wife always thinks about the baby. So, I too have been chanting Aarav's name 24x7.” She further said, “But I think today, I'll write a love letter for Rohit. I don't remember the last time when I wrote a romantic letter for Rohit. You know, after having a baby, you take your husband for granted. And in this one month, I realised how much I miss Rohit and how much I love him.” For the uninitiated, Anita and Rohit, after dating for a few years, got married on October 14, 2013. The couple who are in 12 years of marital bliss also are blessed with a baby boy, Aarav.

The couple welcomed their bundle of joy on February 9, 2021. Not many know that for Anita and Rohit, it was almost love at first sight for the latter. Rohit, who was an investment banker by profession, has now ventured full-time into advertising and digital marketing. He runs his own creative agency. Anita has had a successful run in the entertainment industry for more than two decades. The actress, alongside television, was also a part of Bollywood and has acted in movies too. Anita was loved for her character portrayal as Shagun in the television show “Ye Hai Mohabbatein”. She essayed the role of a vamp and was loved for her sarees and more for her style of blouses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor