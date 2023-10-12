Anjali Mehta's collection turns out to be an ode to Goa's culture

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Everybody is drawn to Goa because of its amazing beaches, vibrant culture, stylish clothing, and mouthwatering cuisine.

Anjali Mehta, a fashion designer drew inspiration from Goa's natural beauty for her collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2023, which became a depiction of the state's distinctive and colourful sense of style.

Anjali moved to Goa in the pandemic and during the lockdown, she made Anjuna, the coastal village her home and opened Verandah's first store there.

She told ANI, "I spent a lot of time in Goa during lockdown and I realised there is such a tropical beauty and rich heritage. So I started designing this collection to show Goa in slightly different from how we look at this place."

