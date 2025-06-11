Anjali Phougat Lights Up Cannes with Purpose-Driven Fashion and Cultural Storytelling

Internationally acclaimed fashion designer and filmmaker Anjali Phougat once again brought soul and substance to the red carpet at the 77th Festival de Cannes, marking her fifth unforgettable appearance at the prestigious event. A conscious creator and founder of Designer Dream Collection, Phougat is more than just a couturier—she is a cultural custodian and a storyteller whose garments celebrate heritage, identity, and transformation. Recognized by the CFDA, her pieces are known not only for their intricate craftsmanship but for the powerful meaning stitched into every seam.

Reflecting on her Cannes journey, Phougat shared, “This was my fifth Cannes experience, but every visit feels just as magical and meaningful. Over the past few years, I’ve been fortunate to attend multiple times—each year brings new collaborations, deeper creative connections, and powerful storytelling through fashion.” This year’s visit, she said, was particularly enriching. “The energy on the red carpet was electric, and I felt deeply honored to see my couture pieces shine among such global talent. Every moment—from fittings to the final red carpet walk—was a blend of creativity, cultural exchange, and divine timing.”

At the heart of her Cannes presence lies a larger mission—to use fashion as a force for good. “Amidst the glamour, my purpose remains clear: to use this global platform to support meaningful causes and change lives,” she said. Her collaborations at Cannes serve as an extension of this vision, from attending film premieres to highlighting India’s rich artisan legacy.

“This is not a trend or influencer-driven pursuit for me,” she stated firmly. “My work is rooted in passion and purpose. I will continue to wholeheartedly support rural artisans and women-owned small businesses, giving them the visibility and recognition they truly deserve.” One such initiative is her continued support of Madhurya Creations, where she proudly wore sarees woven by rural Indian weavers. “Imagine wearing a piece of art, woven by the skilled hands of Indian artisans, that helps support a child’s future,” she said. “This isn’t just fashion—it’s a movement.” She further highlighted the educational work of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, noting that “just $200 can sponsor a child’s complete education—from kindergarten through high school.”

This year, Phougat designed for several remarkable women, including Vaishali Dev, a CEO of multiple American companies. “My muse this year included global changemakers who share my passion for meaningful fashion,” she shared. “Each piece was tailored not just for the body, but for the soul—focusing on storytelling through textiles, silhouette, and energy.”

Cannes also offered valuable takeaways. “Every visit is a masterclass in vision, resilience, and adaptability,” she noted. “This year taught me the importance of staying rooted in your purpose while being open to evolution. Fashion is no longer just about trends—it’s about values, innovation, and impact.”

When asked about the growing presence of influencers at Cannes, Phougat offered a thoughtful perspective: “Absolutely—it was a major shift this year. The presence of influencers added a democratized layer to the red carpet. It’s no longer limited to cinema; it now includes voices from digital storytelling, entrepreneurship, and activism.” She added, “The red carpet is now a canvas for many forms of influence, and that diversity should be embraced when done with authenticity and purpose.”