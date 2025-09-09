‘Anjaneya – Son of Vayu’ trailer introduces first ever AI trained cinematic avatar of Hanuman

Mumbai, Sep 9 The makers of the upcoming film “Anjaneya – Son of Vayu” have unveiled its trailer, introducing the world’s first AI-trained cinematic avatar of Lord Hanuman.

The project blends cutting-edge technology with mythology. Slated for release on Hanuman Jayanti 2026, the upcoming film, created by Intellicontent Studios, ushers in a new era of devotional entertainment, blending spirituality with advanced technology to bring divine stories to life like never before. The trailer offered a first glimpse into the cinematic identity of Lord Hanuman, crafted through AI model training and advanced visual effects pipelines.

Speaking about the project, Shantanu Sahajpal, co-founder and CEO of IntelliContent Studios, shared in a statement, “Our vision is to give Indian Gods a definitive cinematic identity using the power of AI and storytelling. With Anjaneya, we are not just making a film—we are starting a cinematic universe of Indian Gods. This is the first step in building a connected cinematic world of Indian Gods, presented with authenticity, reverence, and powered by cutting-edge AI.”

He added, “Our approach combines AI model training and advanced AI VFX to create visual forms that are both definitive and inspiring. The devotional content space already engages over 500 million people in India, and we see a massive opportunity to connect this spiritual base with new-age formats that speak to a global audience.”

“We are also exploring collaborations with leading voice talent and contemporary music icons to bring these characters and stories to life in ways audiences have never experienced before. For us, this is about more than content — it’s about inspiring pride, faith, and cultural connection through innovation and reshaping how spirituality is experienced by the next generation.”

Shaan G, co-founder of IntelliContent Studios, mentioned, “With Intellicontent Studios, we set out to merge new-age technology with timeless devotion, ensuring that the stories and images our audiences cherish are presented with clarity, reverence, and cinematic quality.”

“Anjaneya showcases the first-ever AI-trained model of Hanuman Ji, crafted with advanced AI model training and visual effects pipelines to deliver a studio-grade experience. We believe this marks the beginning of a transformational journey, where devotional content is no longer limited to traditional formats but can thrive through high-definition, AI-powered.”

“Anjaneya – Son of Vayu” is set to hit theatres next year on Hanuman Jayanti.

