Ankit Batra voices Nupur Sanon, Stebin Bin's unique ‘musical pheras’

Mumbai Jan 13 Acclaimed spiritual vocalist Ankit Batra, best known for his soul-stirring rendition of the Achyutam Keshavam bhajan, was the official voice conducting Nupur Sanon and Stebin Bin’s “Musical Pheras.”

In a departure from traditional silent rituals, the newly wedded Nupur and Stebin opted for a "Vedic Musical Ceremony,” a rising trend among young couples and celebrities who seek a deeper spiritual connection during their nuptials.

Ankit Batra, who has previously performed for top-tier weddings including those of other Bollywood elites, such as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha, curated a specific set of Vedic mantras and explanations sung live as the couple took their rounds around the holy fire.

Witnesses at the wedding described the atmosphere as "divine,” with several guests, including the bride’s sister Kriti Sanon, visibly moved by Batra’s rendition of the vows.

"Music is the closest path to the divine," said Ankit Batra. "Nupur and Stebin didn't just want a wedding; they wanted a spiritual union. When I sang the explanation of the final Phera, which promises lifelong friendship, the emotion in the mandap was palpable. It is an honor to be the voice that binds two souls together,” he added.

Talking about Nupur Sanon and Stebin Bin's wedding, the two got married on the 11th of January, this year. Pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies went viral over social media.

The couple opted for a catholic wedding as well as a traditional Hindu wedding in Udaipur.

