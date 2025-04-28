Ankit Gupta Celebrates New Car Purchase Amid Breakup Rumours with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

'Bigg Boss' fame Ankit Gupta has been in the news for the past few days due to his personal life. Amid this Ankit has recently bought a new car. A video of him welcoming his self-gift has gone viral on social media.

Ankit purchased a Range Rover and shared photos of it, saying, "I want to thank my parents, friends, and all my fans from the bottom of my heart. It is because of them that I have reached this point today." Fans have showered him with good wishes by commenting on his post. The price of the car bought by Ankit is around 2.4 crores.

Ankit Gupta's relationship with Priyanka Chahar, which garnered attention after their Bigg Boss appearance, is reportedly over. Breakup rumors intensified when they unfollowed each other on Instagram, further fueled by Priyanka's apparent disapproval of Ankit's post about his new car.