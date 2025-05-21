Ankit Siwach’s ‘Madam Driver’ to premiere at NYIFF alongside Nawazuddin, Manoj Bajpayee’s films

Mumbai, May 21 Actor Ankit Siwach’s latest film, “Madam Driver”, has earned a special spot at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), where it will be showcased alongside works by acclaimed talents such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta.

Sharing his excitement, Ankit, who is currently seen in the series “Kull”, said: “I was overwhelmed, very happy. The director, Indrajeet sir, the entire team, and I are all very happy that Madam Driver is being screened at the New York Indian Film Festival.”

The film, described as an experimental slice-of-life drama, stands out for its unconventional approach.

“It’s an experimental film, shot completely on an iPhone, and it uses a very different style of storytelling,” he said.

The actor added: “Really hoping to get a good response from there. It’s very special to be a part of the list of films where such great artists and filmmakers are a part of.”

Asked what sets Madam Driver apart for a global platform like NYIFF, Ankit said its bold structure.

“The film has been shot differently, it’s been made differently. The runtime of the film is that of a featurette around 1 hour and 5 minutes. In times when audiences have a shorter attention span, this particular length of a film should work in the near future for theatrical releases.”

Talking about his work in “Kull”, the actor talked about his personal connection and said: “My first show that I did in 2017, Chakravyuhu, I was playing a cop then. That one being my first show, I always felt that I could have done a lot more with Adhiraj.”

‘I always have manifested that I want to play a cop once more and I want to do all those things that I wished I had done in Chakravyuhu. I was manifesting the role of a cop for a very long time and I was subconsciously studying people. I have police officers in my family. My uncles who serve for the police. I know a certain kind of body language that they carry,” Ankit shared.

“Kull” is all about a dysfunctional family, strained relationships and a debauched royal family.

The JioHotstar-Balaji Digital series will offer a glimpse into the Raisinggh family's dark and dangerous world. The series, which is set to premiere on May 2, also stars Amol Parashar, Riddhi Dogra, Gaurav Arora, Rohit Tiwari, and Rahul Vohra.

The riveting saga is created by Ekta R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, directed by Sahir Raza, and produced by Balaji Digital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor