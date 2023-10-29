"Ankita definitely deserves to win the show": Bigg Boss 17 evicted contestant Sonia Bansal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : Sonia Bansal on Saturday became the first contestant to get evicted from Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss-17'.

'Bigg Boss 17' airs on Colors TV and on OTT platform Jio Cinema.

The makers have introduced a new show 'Bigg Buzz' that brings the Bigg Boss living room to life in a new format. Following the successful run of its first season, the show returns with its second season. Hosted by Krushna Abhishek.

'Bigg Buzz' features a fictional family engaging with evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants, offering an unfiltered look at their lives and opinions, along with exclusive insights into the world of entertainment.

Post her eviction from the Bigg Boss house, Sonia while talking to Krushna Abhishek at the Bigg Buzz said, "Ankita and Vicky, they're like the sweethearts of the house. Vicky is the one who spices things up in the show and Ankita is the real deal. I genuinely think she should win this show."

Sonia added, "Tehelka hasn't exactly caused any uproar in the house; he's mostly catching up on his beauty sleep. Sana, she's just not cut out for this game - too shy and jumps at her own shadow. She might've been better off as the first one out. Mannara, I thought she was a genius at first, but she needs to learn how to stand up for herself."

The contestants of this season include Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sunny Arya, Sonia Bansal, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya.

