Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to host a Holi bash for friends and family

Setting aside all fears of the coronavirus, newly married couple Ankita Lokhande and her hubby Vicky Jain are all set to host an exciting Holi party for their industry friends and family. According to an E-Times report, the couple have already begun the preparations. A source revealed, "Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been planning to host a fun Holi party for a while now. It would mark their first Holi together as a married couple, and they want to celebrate the joyous occasion with all their friends and family. The prep for the same is in full swing." Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will host the festive bash on March 18 in Mumbai.

For the unversed, the duo had tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. Ankita had looked drop-dead gorgeous in a head-to-toe golden lehenga adorned with sequins. She had donned a piece of uncut polki jewellery, drop earrings, maatha patti, maang teeka, sleek nath, and gold bangles. On the other hand, Vicky Jain had looked handsome in an ivory white-coloured sherwani with the same coloured pagdi and doshala. Ankita Lokhande is presently seen in the couple’s reality show Smart Jodi, in which she has participated with her husband Vicky Jain. According to reports, Anikita will soon be seen headlining ‘Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder’. Produced by Vivek Oberoi, ‘Iti’ is touted to be a suspense thriller.



