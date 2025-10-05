Ankita Lokhande channels Sridevi’s iconic ‘Chandni’ look with modern twist

Mumbai, Oct 5 Television actress Ankita Lokhande, on Sunday, turned heads as she paid homage to the legendary Sridevi by channeling the actress’ iconic look from “Chandni.”

Adding her own modern twist, Ankita effortlessly blended timeless elegance with contemporary style. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress shared a couple of photos wearing a yellow saree, which she paired with a white necklace and stud earrings. She completed her elegant look with a simple bindi and red kangans. In the images, Ankita is seen striking various poses for the camera. She kept her makeup subtle and styled her hair in a high ponytail.

For the caption, the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant wrote, “Some stories don’t begin with words…they begin with a gaze, a breeze, a moment written by destiny. She walks in — draped in moonlight, carrying silence like poetry, and suddenly, the world forgets its noise. Maybe this is what Chandni felt like… not a person, but a feeling — soft, eternal, unexplainable.” She also added hashtags, #Chandni #yashrajfilms.”

Ankita’s look in the yellow saree beautifully evokes memories of Sridevi’s timeless charm. Directed by and co-produced by Yash Chopra, the film starred Sridevi in the title role of Chandni Mathur, a young, effervescent woman torn between two suitors played by Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna. The movie also featured Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Juhi Chawla, Sushma Seth, Mita Vashisht and Manohar Singh in supporting roles.

Released on 14 September 1989, the film received widespread critical acclaim and commercial success, becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Work-wise, Ankita was recently seen on the popular TV cooking reality show Laughter Chefs 2 with husband Vicky Jain. The star-studded season also featured Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, and Kashmera Shah.

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai in December 2021. The couple later appeared together on “Bigg Boss 17.”

