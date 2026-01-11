Ankita Lokhande comes in support of Mahhi Vij as she gets trolled for her relationship with 'close friend' Nadim

Mumbai, Jan 11 Ever since actress Mahhi Vij penned a warm and emotional birthday note for her 'close friend' Nadim, she is being trolled for the same. Now, her friend Ankita Lokhande has come in her support with a long note on social media.

Soon after announcing her divorce from husband Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi penned a special birthday wish for her 'close friend' Nadim, claiming that both of them are one, as their souls are connected.

Her post made a lot of users speculate that Mahhi might be romantically involved with Nadim.

However, now Ankita has uploaded a social media post, putting the rumour mills to rest.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress stated that Nadim is like a father figure to both Mahhi and Jai.

"I've been really disturbed by the way people are commenting on Mahi and Nadeem's relationship. I know Mahi, I know Nedeem, and I know Jai very well. And I need to say this clearly - Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahi and Jai, and a father to Tara. That's it. Nothing else.(sic)."

Reflecting on their relationship, she added, "Some bonds are built on respect, love, and years of trust - and outsiders don't get the right to judge them.

Ankita further shared that Nadim is someone who has always stood by all those close to him in their hour of need.

"As a friend, I can say this - Nadeem is someone who has stood by people, including me, in difficult times. My respect for him is huge", her post read.

Praising Mahhi and Jay for their parenting skills, she went on to pen, "Mahi and Jai, you're doing an amazing job as parents. God bless you And to those spreading negativity - please stop. Let people live their lives. Karma is watching."

"Mahi I love you. Jai I love you. And Nadeem- you're truly one of the best. You are a God sent person for many of us!!," Ankita concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor