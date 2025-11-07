Ankita Lokhande Congratulates Husband Vicky Jain on His Debut as Film Producer

Bigg Boss 19: Ankita Lokhande is one of the popular face of television industry and has worked in film industry as well. Everyone knows her because of the series 'Pavitra Rishta'. However, Ankita's husband Vicky Jain also came into the limelight because of 'Bigg Boss'. Everyone saw the love and fights of this couple in Bigg Boss. Later, Vicky Jain also appeared in some reality shows. Vicky Jain has entered Bollywood as a producer with Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's recently released movie 'Haq.' Ankita shared a congratulatory post for her husband's venture.

Sharing a post for her husband Vicky, Ankita wrote, "Dear Vicky, today is a special day. 'Haq' has been released. A new journey has begun as your producer. I am very proud of you. I consider myself lucky to be a part of your life. That is why I am with you today in this moment of your happiness. Your inspiring journey from Bilaspur to Mumbai! You have done everything today with your hard work and confidence. I am sure that this moment is a dream for you. Behind this is your determination and belief in yourself."

"No matter where you reach in life, do not forget your roots. Stay humble like this. Never forget the people who always stood by you when you had nothing but dreams and willpower. I am always with you to support you at every step. Today I am just proud, I am proud to be your wife," she further added.

After 'Bigg Boss', Vicky Jain was seen in 'Laughter Chef'. He also played a role in the web series 'Fauji 2' released last year. He is now starting a new innings as a producer.