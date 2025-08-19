Ankita Lokhande grappled with fever, Mother Vandana Lokhande rushes to her rescue 

Mumbai, Aug 19 Monsoon in Mumbai often brings with it unpredictable showers, and for many bouts of ill-health. Actress Ankita Lokhande too has been grappled with fever and is currently under the weather. She recently posted an Instagram story that touched many hearts.

The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a tender moment where she was seen lying down with her head resting on the sofa while her mother gently placed a wet cloth on her forehead to bring down her high fever. The image struck a chord because it reflected not just the low-life phase of being unwell but the quiet strength and comfort that only a mother's skin can provide, especially when the child is unwell.

For Ankita, her mother has been her strong pillar of life. She is the one woman who has shaped Ankita into the determined and grounded woman that she is today. Not just Ankita but even her husband Vicky Jain is also extremely close to Ankita's mother and is always seen treating her with utmost respect, warmth, and affection. Both Ankita and Vicky involve the former's mother in every little and big joy of life. Senior Lokhande is also seen standing strong with the couple through the thick and thin of life.

Meanwhile , concerned fans have been pouring in get-well soon messages for their "Archana". For those who know Ankita closely, the picture of her mother caring for her says more than words could ever. It is a reminder that no matter how old we get, a mother's touch remains the most powerful medicine.

