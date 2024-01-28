Ankita Lokhande out of the race to win Bigg Boss 17, Salman says he's shocked

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 : Ankita Lokhande, one of the most popular celebrities in Bigg Boss 17 show, is now out of the race to win the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

She is the fourth finalist to be eliminated from 'Bigg Boss 17'.

Ankita got a little emotional after learning about her elimination. Her family members also became disappointed. Her sister-in-law got teary-eyed.

Host Salman Khan was also shocked as he expected to see Ankita as the winner of the 17th season.

"I am shocked. I thought that you would win the show but don't know what happened. The whole team is shocked....Ankita, your's journey has been the toughest journey in (history of) Bigg Boss," Salman said.

On the stage of the Bigg Boss house, Anita said, "I have no regrets that I have not won or I am not in the top three. I have my mother here, my whole family waiting outside. So, I have not lost anything.'Main TV ki beti hun, yeh meri karam bhoomi hai...maine kaafi ups and downs dekhe par main khushi se jaa rahi," Ankita said.

Ankita, who rose to fame with her stint in the 'Pavitra Rishta' show, entered the Bigg Boss house with her husband Vicky Jain. Vicky eliminated in a mid-week elimination before the grand finale. The duo's relationship went through major turmoils while they were in the Bigg Boss house.

