Ankita Lokhande pens down emotional note for Arjun Bijlani's wife & her BFF Neha Swami

Mumbai Sep 8 Television superstar Ankita Lokhande has always nurtured her relations with utmost love and care. Her friends mean the world to her, and one such friendship that Ankita has always been vocal about is that with Neha Swami.

Neha Swami, who is television star Arjun Bijlani's wife, is extremely close to Ankita, and the girls share a beautiful bond. Today, Ankita Lokhande shared a series of pictures with BFF Neha Swami that speak volumes about the love, warmth, and beautiful bond that the girls share. Ankita, sharing the candid pictures, captioned it as, “We are all born into relationships, but the one we choose is friendship. And when life blesses you with a partner who is not just a friend but your true soulmate and a partner in every crime, there is nothing more magical, more powerful, and more beautiful than that. Because love is not just found; it’s created—hand in hand, heart to heart.” @arjunbijlani this song is specially for u … We miss you, #kuchdostzarorihotehai #wechoseeachother.”

Ankita chose the beautiful title track of the Bollywood movie “Yaadein” as the background score for her carousel post. Ankita Lokhande, along with her husband Vicky Jain, and Arjun Bijlani, along with his wife Neha Swami, stay in the same residential complex and often hang out with each other. Arjun Bijlani, along with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, was a part of the cooking show "The Laughter Chefs". The show was a huge hit, where Ankita showcased her never-before-seen-before fun and carefree side.

Recently, both couples were seen having a ball of a time at each other's place, where they visited for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Neha and Ankita are often seen hanging out and unwinding together and also share their fun moments on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor