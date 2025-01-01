Ankita Lokhande rings in New Year with ‘those who matter the most’

Mumbai, Jan 1 Television actress Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek of her New Year celebration.

For the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ star, New Year's seemed to be all about spending time with her loved ones. She posted a video on social media where she can be seen laughing and twirling with her husband, Vicky Jain, her mother, Vandana, and her in-laws.

Ankita looked as pretty as ever in a floral dress, while her businessman husband opted for a denim co-ord set paired with a white T-shirt.

In her post, Ankita wrote, "Ring in the new year with the ones who matter most! Celebrating the start of 2025 surrounded by family, love, and positivity. Making unforgettable memories with my favorite people. Wishing you all a blessed and joyful new year! #FamilyFirst #HappyNewYear2025”

Just a couple of days earlier, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant celebrated her birthday with Vicky Jain. She kicked off the celebrations with a temple visit, followed by a heartwarming birthday message from her husband. Sharing some lovely couple photos, he wrote, "Happiest Birthday, My Love... The best thing about us is the clarity we share. No matter the ups and downs life brings, we never choose to run away. Instead, we face every obstacle together and overcome it, hand in hand. Thank you for your patience, your love, and for being the strength in this beautiful journey. Love you endlessly, my love (sic)."

On the professional front, Ankita made everyone laugh alongside her husband Vicky Jain on the reality show “Laughter Chefs.” The show features celebrities showcasing their culinary skills while competing against each other.

The couple is now all set to recreate the magic onscreen in the second season of “Laughter Chefs 2.”

