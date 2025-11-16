Ankita Lokhande sends birthday wishes to Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh

Mumbai, Nov 16 Actress Ankita Lokhande shared lovely birthday wishes for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Ankita called Shweta the "most beautiful woman and an amazing soul".

The 'Laughter Chefs' contestant penned, "Happy birthday to most beautiful woman and an amazing soul (red heart emoji) Love u Shweta di (red heart emoji) @shwetasinghkirti (sic)."

For those who do not know, Ankita and Sushant first met on the sets of their popular show "Pavitra Rishta," where both were the leads.

Soon their on-screen chemistry transpired into real life and the two started dating in 2010. However, in 2016, Sushant took to his social media and announced their breakup.

On 14 June 2020, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra house in Mumbai at the young age of 34. The official postmortem reports claimed that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging.

Ankita is currently married to businessman Vicky Jain, who recently turned producer with Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's "Haq".

Recently, Ankita penned a heartfelt note reflecting on her partnership with husband Vicky during his journey as a producer.

Expressing her gratitude for the blessings that guided them, Ankita penned on social media, “Worship of the goddess in the house and the presence of so many gods has given us immense peace and blessings. Vicky and I are standing as a team today on the path of this success—the journey as Vicky's producer is part of the same grace (sic).”

Calling peace and tranquility the greatest wealth, she added, “The greatest wealth nowadays is peace and tranquility, and God has given us that. We thank God for good health, loving family and opportunity to do such a beautiful work. Just praying that everyone stays happy and healthy. Hail the mother goddess.”

