Ankita Lokhande shares heartfelt note on standing as a team with Vicky Jain in his journey as a producer

Mumbai, Nov 9 Actress Ankita Lokhande shared a heartfelt note highlighting her partnership with her husband, Vicky Jain, in his journey as a producer.

She expressed gratitude for their teamwork and the blessings that have guided them, emphasizing how their collaboration has been a meaningful and fulfilling part of her professional journey. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress shared a series of photos and videos capturing moments of the couple performing a pooja together. The posts offered a glimpse of their spiritual celebration and the blessings they sought as a team.

For the caption, Ankita wrote in Hindi, “Worship of the goddess in the house and the presence of so many gods has given us immense peace and blessings. Vicky and I are standing as a team today on the path of this success—the journey as Vicky's producer is part of the same grace. The greatest wealth nowadays is peace and tranquility, and God has given us that. We thank God for good health, loving family and opportunity to do such a beautiful work. Just praying that everyone stays happy and healthy. Hail the mother goddess.”

In her previous post, Ankita Lokhande shared a heartfelt note for her husband Vicky Jain as his Bollywood debut as a producer, “HAQ,” hit the cinema halls on November 7.

An excerpt from her post read, “Dear Husband...Today is THE DAY !!! HAQ has released! ! Your new journey as a producer has begun, and I couldn’t be prouder. I feel truly lucky to be a part of your life and to witness this moment that you’ve created for yourself (sic).”

“From Bilaspur to Mumbai — what a journey it’s been! You’ve built everything with your own hard work, faith, and perseverance. I’m sure this moment feels surreal, knowing that it’s all the result of your dedication and belief in yourself. Wherever life takes you, always remember where you started from — stay grounded, stay humble, and never forget the people who stood by you when you had nothing but dreams and determination.”

