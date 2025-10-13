Ankita Lokhande surprises BFF Neha Swami on her birthday with a flower garland

Mumbai Oct 13, Television superstar Ankita recently took to her social media account to share a video wherein she was seen surprising her BFF and Arjun Bijlani's wife, Neha Swami, on her birthday.

In the video, she was seen landing at Neha Swami's house with a big bouquet of roses and a beautiful flower garland unannounced. The video showed Neha looking very surprised and happy upon seeing her BFF Ankita Lokhande make her feel special.

Further, Ankita was seen making Neha wear the floral garland lovingly and also gifted the bouquet. Lokhande also expressed how special Neha's birthday was for her. Ankita also wrote an emotional birthday note for Neha's birthday and shared it on her social media account. She wrote, "Happy birthday, Neha! We can't believe how far we have come. From all our badness, fun, fights, and emotional rollercoasters, we have seen it all together. To everyone in town, you have always been our personality. This friendship will always be special. Love you both, and I will always wish the best for you in everything I do. Yours to us, the perfect team of the team."

A few weeks ago, Ankita had also shared a series of on-screen pictures with Neha capturing their laughter and general friendship. She captioned it, 'We all are born into relationships, but the one who chose is friendship.' And my friend, this is you with a partner who is not just a friend but your true soulmate and partner in every crime. There is nothing more magical, more powerful, and more beautiful than that. Because love is not just love; it's creative, high-demand, and hard to find. This song is specially for you. We miss you," she wrote, tagging Neha Swami and Arjun Bijlani.

Ankita chose the soulful track from the movie “Yaadein” as the background score for the post, making it all the more nostalgic. Ankita and her husband, Vicky Jain, along with Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, stay in the same residential complex and share a close relationship.

The couple often spend quality time together, from celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi to enjoying casual get-togethers; they do it all.

Ankita, Arjun and Vicky also appeared together for a cooking reality show, "The Laughter Chefs", where viewers got to see Ankita's fun and carefree side.

