Ankita Lokhande teases injured husband Vicky Jain, sings “Lakdi Ki Kaathi”

Mumbai, Sep 26 Television superstar Ankita Lokhande recently shared a video wherein she was seen teasing her injured husband, Vicky Jain.

In the video the actress was seen poking fun at her husband, who was seen hopping from the bathroom to the bed in his hospital room. Vicky had recently met with a major accident, after which he was admitted to the hospital.

Ankita was seen laughing at her husband hopping like a baby. She was even seen singing the iconic song for kids, “Lakdi Ki Kaathi", from the movie “Masoom".

Vicky, who was seen hopping with the support of the hospital's ward boy, was seen with a plaster on his left hand and leg.

For the uninitiated, Vicky Jain had suffered an accident, post which he was admitted to the hospital and suffered 45 stitches in his hand.

Though the details of the accident are not known, it was reported that Jain had glass pieces in his hand. Ankita was seen standing by him, rock solid, and taking care of her ailing husband at home and even at the hospital. In a photo that went viral, Ankita was also seen getting emotional by seeing her husband in pain.

Vicky, on the professional front, is all set to star in an upcoming Bollywood movie, “Haq”, that also stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The proud wife Ankita took to her social media account and penned a very beautiful and motivating note for her husband. “So proud of you, @realvikasjainn. Every step you take, every milestone you achieve makes me cheer even louder. And now, as an associate producer for this incredible film Haq, your dedication, hard work, and vision shine brighter than ever.

Lauding the movie's team, Ankita captioned it as, “A big shoutout to the entire team: Vineet Sir, Yami, Emraan Hashmi, Vartika Singh, Sandeep, Vishal, Juhi, and everyone involved. Wishing you all the very best. This film is going to touch hearts, and I can’t wait to see it on the big screen! (7th November) save the date.”

She further added, “And my dearest @officialsandipssingh You are my chosen family. My first film as a leading actress was with you, and now with Vicky’s journey... you’ve always been a rock-solid presence in my life. So blessed to have you and to love what our friendship shares. To more upwards and onwards, always! Love, Ankita.”

For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, after dating for 3 years, got married in December 2021. They had also participated in Bigg Boss season 17 together as a couple, and their relationship was tested time and again in the Bigg Boss 17 house, but the couple sailed smoothly through it

