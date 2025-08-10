Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain celebrate Rakha Bhandhan with their 'Laughter Chef 2' family

Mumbai, Aug 10 This year, Raksha Bhandhan turned out to be a little more special for the popular television couple - Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, as they celebrated the special day not just with their real family, but also with their "Laughter Chef 2" family.

Along with this, sister Varsha Jain, 'Laughter Chef 2' host Bharti Singh, and fellow contestants, Janant Zubair and Reeem Sameer also tied Rakhi to Vicky this year. Ankita was also seen tying Rakhi to her brothers.

Revealing why the festival is so close to her heart, Ankita wrote on her official Instagram handle: "For us, Raksha Bandhan isn’t just about a thread, it’s about the promise we’ve kept all our lives...to love and protect each other, no matter what."

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress also uploaded some beautiful photographs from the Raksha Bandhan celebration 2025 at their home.

"Here’s a little glimpse into how we celebrated this beautiful bond that means the world to us with the people we call our home.. #happyrakshabandhan," Ankita added.

Reem reacted to the post with two red heart emojis.

In another update, Ankita and Vicky shared on social media that their house help’s daughter and her friend had gone missing. Saloni and Neha are believed to have disappeared on July 31 around 10 AM near Mumbai's Vakola area. Without wasting any time, the couple sought help, sharing images of the girls, along with details of the FIR filed at Malvani Police Station on the internet.

However, Ankita and Vicky later updated the netizens, revealing that both the girls had been found safe.

Showing their gratitude to the Mumbai Police for acting quickly, the couple dropped a post that read: "Their post read, “UPDATE: GIRLS FOUND SAFE. We’re relieved and overjoyed… Thank you, @mumbaipolice and every Mumbaikar who helped. Grateful beyond words – Vicky & Ankita.”

Ankita and Vicky further thanked the people of Mumbai for spreading the word.

