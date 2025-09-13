Ankita Lokhande’s Husband Vicky Jain Hospitalised After Hand Injury, Gets 45 Stitches

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and husband of Anikta Lokhande is admitted to hospital in Mumbai after suffering from hand injury. However the exact cause of accident is not known yet. On Saturday, video of Vicky lying on bed with hand wrapped in plaster surfaced on internet leaving fans concern.

Bigg Boss 18, Samarth Jurel shared a video from the hospital. In this, Vicky is on the hospital bed. His right hand is fractured and his left hand is in saline. Ankita is sitting next to him and taking care of him. In the video, Samarth jokingly says, 'See you outside the hospital in two hours'. Along with this, he wrote in the caption, 'Get well soon big brother. My Tony Stark'. Actress Ashita Dhawan also shared a photo with Vicky from the hospital and wrote, "Get well soon, Vicky. I feel very sad to see you in such a state. But seeing the smile on your face, I know that you are truly a king. My strong brother."

Sandeep Singh, a friend of Ankita and Vicky, shared that Vicky was hospitalized three days ago due to a severe accident, resulting in 45 stitches to repair glass fragment wounds in his hand. Ankita is providing him unwavering support. The details of the accident remain undisclosed. Prior to this, Ankita and Vicky were seen on 'Laughter Chefs Season 2' and later garnered attention when they celebrated Ganpati Bappa's arrival at their home.