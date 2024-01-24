Ankita remembers SSR on birth anniversary, Arun Mahshetty calls him 'global star'

Mumbai, Jan 24 In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', Arun Mahshetty and Ankita Lokhande were seen talking about the late star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Arun was seen telling Ankita about Sushant's popularity in France, she then shared that it was his birthday. The housemates were seen sitting and talking in the garden area.

Arun shared that he never spoke to her about Sushant, thinking it would hurt her.

Arun said: "I never spoke about Sushant bhai because you had a past with him and I thought it might hurt you. But just wanted to tell you that in my wife's country (France), Sushant bhai's news was everywhere translated into Arabic and French."

"Even people in their country cried and were sad when the news about him came out. They were feeling sad for him. They were sad ke ye kya hogaya bhai."

Ankita replied: "Today is Sushant’s birthday."

To which, Arun said: "Sushant was a global star. My wife told me about the same."

