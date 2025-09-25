Ankita Walawalkar Backs Pranit More, Criticizes Baseer Ali’s ‘Village’ Remark in Bigg Boss 19 (Watch Video)

Pranit More, who is one of the popular standup comedian in Marathi industry has currently in Bigg Boss 19 house. His way of playing game is loved by audience. In latest episode Pranit and Amaal were seen fighting in Bigg Boss house over some issue, then Baseer Ali also hjoined him and started insulting him. Seeing this Pranit t's fans and Marathi content creators have come together on social media to support him.

Marathi content creator aka Kokan Hearted girl Ankita Walawalkar has came in support of Pranit . Ankita has shared a video clip of the fight between Baseer, Pranit and Amaal. In this video, it is seen that Baseer tells Pranit , "You go to your village (home)". In response to which Ankita came in support of Pranit and slammed Baseer and Ali.

"This big guy has come from the city and we have come from the village. You say go back to the village. If the people of our village vote, they will send you clothes with that vote. And this is the time. The entire Maharashtra should vote for Pranit. All the Marathi people, all the villagers in the village should vote. Now we want to see who is going home", said Ankita.

She further added, "Bigg Boss' house is like this. I know what happens inside. Pranit is in a similar state because we are not the kind of people who would unnecessarily create problems, make issues, and pretend to fight. Or do something different just to be seen. So, support Pranit".

Meanwhile, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, and Neelam Giri are the contestants nominated this week. It remains to be seen whose journey will end this week and who will exit the house.