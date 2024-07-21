Anna Faris is open to return to ‘Scary Movie’ franchise with two conditions

Los Angeles, July 21 Hollywood actress Anna Faris has no problem reprising her role as Cindy Campbell in the ‘Scary Movie’ franchise.

However, the actress has put forth a few conditions, reports ‘Variety’.

In an interview with ‘People’ magazine, Faris was asked what it would take for her to return to the franchise for a new instalment. She emphatically replied, “Well, money.”

The actress added that she would “love to reprise her role” if she could star alongside her former ‘Scary Movie’ co-star, Regina Hall, who played Brenda in the horror parody film series.

According to ‘Variety’, Faris said: “I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much. We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina.”

Faris and Hall starred in the first four instalments of the spoof franchise. Despite their on-screen chemistry, neither Faris nor Hall appeared in 2013’s ‘Scary Movie 5’, which starred Simon Rex and Ashley Tisdale.

In April, Paramount and Miramax announced plans to reboot the franchise, tapping ‘Fast and Furious’ mega-producer Neal H. Moritz to resurrect the dormant series.

Faris, who got her big break with 2000’s ‘Scary Movie’, recalled how she learned her best comedy chops while working on those films.

The actress said: “If there is a high school comparison for my growth experience, those four movies played an important role in my life in terms of teaching me how to use props, how to fall, and how to get hit in the head with blood at a convenient time for the camera.”

