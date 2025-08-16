Anna Faris, Regina Hall to return for new 'Scary Movie'

Washington, DC [US], August 16 : Actors Anna Faris and Regina Hall will return as Cindy and Brenda for the next instalment of the 'Scary Movie' franchise, reported Variety.

Actor Marlon Wayans confirmed the news in a post on his Instagram, sharing a photo of the duo from the first film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNYbCBiO8vy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

"We can't wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon three men we'd literally die for (in Brenda's case, again)," Faris and Hall said in a statement about their return, according to Variety.

The Wayans Brothers' reboot will hit theatres on June 12, 2026. The brothers are reunited for the first time in 18 years to write an original script for the horror parody franchise's reboot, which they will co-write and produce with Rick Alvarez. The executive producers are Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy, and Thomas Zadra.

'Scary Movie' was released in 2000 and became a box office hit, making over USD 278 million worldwide. It was known for poking fun at popular horror films like Scream, The Blair Witch Project, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The movie's cast included Shawn and Marlon Wayans, Anna Faris, Carmen Electra, Shannon Elizabeth, and Dave Sheridan, as per the outlet.

Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote and directed the first two films. Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans wrote and starred in the first two films. This will be the sixth film in the franchise.

Miramax is the studio behind the series, which Paramount Pictures is releasing worldwide. 'Scary Movie' is part of Paramount's first look deal with Miramax.

"It was so toxic," Marlon Wayans said earlier this year. "The way the Weinsteins handled the business of 'Scary Movie,' I could write a 'Scary Movie' about it. We probably should have sued," reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor