Anne Hathaway, Adam Driver to share screen in 'Alone at Dawn'

Los Angeles, Oct 4 Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Adam Driver are joining forces for Ron Howard’s new movie. The pair will be seen in the war drama ‘Alone at Dawn’.

The film is inspired by the true story of Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman (played by Adam Driver) and an intelligence officer (played by Anne Hathaway) who fought to get him a Medal of Honor, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The movie is based on the 2019 book of the same name from authors Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz, Chapman’s sister.

A description from book publisher Grand Central Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, states, “In the predawn hours of March 4, 2002, just below the 10,469-foot peak of a mountain in eastern Afghanistan, a fierce battle raged. Outnumbered by Al Qaeda fighters, Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman and a handful of Navy SEALs struggled to take the summit in a desperate bid to find a lost teammate. Chapman, leading the charge, was gravely wounded in the initial assault. Believing he was dead, his SEAL leader ordered a retreat. Chapman regained consciousness alone, with the enemy closing in on three sides”.

It further mentioned, “John Chapman’s subsequent display of incredible valor — first saving the lives of his SEAL teammates and then, knowing he was mortally wounded, single-handedly engaging two dozen hardened fighters to save the lives of an incoming rescue squad — posthumously earned him the Medal of Honor. Chapman is the first airman in nearly fifty years to be given the distinction reserved for America’s greatest heroes”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Michael Russell Gunn, a writer-producer on such shows as Designated Survivor, adapted the script with Erin Cressida Wilson working on rewrites.

Amy Herzog has also contributed to the script, while Schilling, a former combat control technician, is a military consultant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor