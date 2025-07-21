Anne Hathaway drops first look from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'; fans are excited

New York [US], July 21 : Anne Hathaway has unveiled her first look from the much-awaited 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel, leaving fans excited. The Oscar winner took to her Instagram handle on Monday and teased her return as the beloved Andy Sachs.

The post shows Hathaway in a candid pose, dressed elegantly in a dark green suit and black shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

"Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2," the actress wrote in the caption. Elated fans flooded the comment section with joyful reactions, expressing their anticipation.

The picture came weeks after the film went into production. 20th Century Studios announced the same on social media, aligning with the stepping down of Anna Wintour as the editor-in-chief at Vogue after nearly four decades.

Wintour is said to be the inspiration for the titular editor in the film, famously played by Meryl Streep.

The first film was based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 bestselling novel of the same name. It tells the story of a young New Yorker Andy (Anne Hathaway), who lands a job at a top fashion magazine under the ruthless editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

The sequel will see Streep and Hathaway along with Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt.

The film has gone into production almost two decades after the original film arrived in theatres. Besides the returning actors, new cast members include Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak, and Pauline Chalamet, as reported by Variety. Not much is known about their roles.

The outlet added that the sequel will pitch Hathaway's Andy against her former boss, the Runway editor-in-chief, who will struggle with the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

Plot details for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' have been currently kept under wraps. Going by the end of the first film where Andy quits Runway and joins a major New York newspaper, it is now to be seen what Hathaway's character has been upto.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will release on May 1, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor