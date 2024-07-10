Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain delve into dark secrets in 'Mothers' Instinct' trailer

Washington [US], July 10 : Actors Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain are set to mesmerise audiences in the upcoming psychological drama 'Mothers' Instinct,' as revealed in a gripping new trailer that highlights the intense friendship-turned-feud of the characters, teh Hollywood Repoerter said.

Directed by veteran cinematographer Benoit Delhomme in his directorial debut for Neon Production House, 'Mothers' Instinct' transports viewers to the 1960s, where Hathaway and Chastain portray Alice and Celine.

The story revolves around their seemingly perfect lives as suburban wives and best friends, until a tragic accident involving one of their sons unravels their idyllic existence.

In the trailer, the haunting aftermath of the accident leaves Alice and Celine grappling with guilt, suspicion, and paranoia, fracturing their once unbreakable bond.

Celine's plea to Alice, "Something is broken inside of me, and I need you," sets the tone for the escalating tension and psychological warfare that ensues.

The film's atmosphere intensifies as accusations fly between the two women. Hathaway's character confronts Chastain's with probing questions, leading to chilling exchanges that hint at deeper, darker motivations beneath their polished exteriors.

'Mothers' Instinct,' financed by Anton and produced by Hathaway and Chastain alongside Kelly Carmichael under Chastain's Freckle Films banner, is a remake of the 2018 Belgian film 'Duelles,' according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It promises a stylish retro-thriller experience, juxtaposing the pristine setting of their homes and attire with the unravelling of their inner turmoil.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the complex dynamics between Alice and Celine as their maternal instincts turn into a dangerous game of manipulation and mistrust.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Mothers' Instinct' is scheduled to premiere in select theatres on July 26, followed by a digital release on August 13.

