Anne Hathaway says ‘thank you’ to her followers for giving her ‘space to grow’

Los Angeles, Nov 13 Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway on her 42nd birthday celebrated her birthday with her fans on social media.

The Hollywood star wrote on Instagram: "(cake emoji) To every mindful, demure person here (all of you of course): thank you for the gift that was 41!!!! And to everyone who has ever shown me grace: thank you so much for the help and space to grow (stars emojis)”

"Hope to see you on the dance floor soon! (heart emoji) (sic)."

Hathaway's caption was accompanied by a video that showed the actress waving from her bed. The video also featured some highlight moments from the last 12 months, including her appearance on Drew Barrymore's TV talk-show, as well as throwback clips from film festivals and movie premieres, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Meanwhile, the actress had previously said that she doesn't worry about ageing.

The acclaimed actress explained that she doesn’t want to be told that she looks good "for her age".

She told 'TODAY': "I don't think about age. To me, ageing is another word for living.

"So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

The actress suggested that she's more self-assured at this point in her life.

The 'Princess Diaries' star also observed that she's become "kinder" to herself and to others in recent years.

She said: "I'm right at that point where I have a much better sense of how I like to do things. I'm so much better at sharing. I feel like I'm kinder to myself and kinder to others."

Hathaway performed in several such as the The Princess Diaries, Ella Enchanted, The Devil Wears Prada, Get Smart, Bride Wars, Valentine’s Day, Love & Other Drugs, Catwoman, Alice In Wonderland, Interstellar, The Intern, The Hustle and The Idea Of You.

