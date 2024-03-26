Anne Hathaway was told she had zero sex appeal in Hollywood

Los Angeles, March 26 Actress Anne Hathaway shared that she was told she had zero sex appeal when she was a young actor just starting out in Hollywood.

However she refused the claim and said: “I was like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. I know what I’m like on a Saturday night’.”

The actress talked about it in her new Vanity Fair cover story.

Hathaway joined the world of acting as a teenager with 'The Princess Diaries', when she was 17 years old.

The actress talked about how the cultural definition of what it means to be sexy was much more narrow during her early days of stardom than it is now, reports variety.com.

“The male gaze was very dominant and very pervasive and very juvenile,” Hathaway said, noting that her feelings are far more important in the business nowadays than her physical appearance.

Her latest role is that of single mother Solene in 'The Idea of You', which is based on the bestselling novel of the same name from Robinne Lee and revolves around the blossoming and unexpected romance between 40-year-old Solene and the 24-year-old lead singer of the world’s most popular boy band.

Asked why she was drawn to the film, the actress said that it shows it’s never too late for a woman to come of age. The film is also sex positive.

