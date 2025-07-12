Anne Hathaway's 'Verity' release date delayed

Washington, DC [US], July 12 : Fans of Colleen Hoover will have to wait a little longer to see the much-anticipated film adaptation of her thriller novel 'Verity.'

Amazon MGM Studios has pushed the release date from May 15, 2026, to October 2, 2026, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is directed by Michael Showalter and stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Brady Wagner.

According to the publication, Johnson will play Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer hired by Jeremy Crawford (played by Hartnett) to finish a book series by his wife, Verity Crawford (Hathaway), who has suffered a mysterious accident. But as Lowen starts her work, she discovers a hidden manuscript that may reveal dark secrets about the family.

The Verity screenplay was written by Nick Antosca, following earlier versions by Hillary Seitz, Angela LaManna, Will Honley, and April Maguire. Producers include Anne Hathaway, Colleen Hoover, Michael Showalter, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Stacey Sher, and Jordana Mollick.

This is not the only big film coming out on October 2, 2026. Director Alejandro Inarritu's upcoming movie with Tom Cruise is also set to release on the same day.

Hoover's novels have become very popular in Hollywood. Her earlier book, It Ends With Us, was adapted into a movie, which starred Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Verity was first self-published by Hoover in 2018 before being picked up by Grand Central Publishing in 2021. It later became a New York Times bestseller.

