Anniversary picture of Hema Malini, Dharmendra will leave you awestruck

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Hema Malini and Dharmendra are celebrating their 44th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Bollywood's Dream Girl treated fans with a glimpse of their celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Hema shared a photo featuring herself and Dharmendra.

The image captured Hema Malini holding Dharmendra's hand as they smiled and posed for the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6d45tLI3z9/

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Our anniversary photos".

Earlier today, Hema also dropped a video with a compilation of several unseen moments with Dharmendra created by her fans.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6dCXLwIi5j/

Along with a post, she wrote, "Our wedding anniversary today!44 years of togetherness,2 beautiful girls, lovely children surrounding us&drowning us with their love!Our fans &their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness. Video by a fan."

Wishing her parents on this special occasion, Esha Deol also posted an adorable picture of Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

"Happy anniversary to my papa & mamma. I adore you, I love you & I just want to hug you," she captioned the post.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980 and have two daughters-Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema is the second wife of the veteran actor. Dharmendra also has two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and two daughters with his first wife Prakash Kaur.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met in 1970, while shooting for the film Tum Haseen Main Jawan. The two played the lead roles in the film. Over the years, the two fell in love even though Dharmendra was a married man with four kids. However, the two finally tied the knot in 1980.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. He will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis'.

Hema Malini is quite busy with her political stint amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The BJP candidate is seeking re-election from Mathura, a constituency she has represented since 2014. She is contesting against Congress's Mukesh Dhangar in the Mathura constituency.

