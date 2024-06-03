Annu Kapoor meets Shinde, seeks protection against threats to ‘Hamare Baarah’

Mumbai, June 3 Annu Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Hamare Baarah’, met with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde on Monday.

The actor shared that he spoke with the Chief Minister about the threats that he and the team of the film are receiving.

He added that the Chief Minister has assured the team of the protection against the elements who are issuing threats to them.

Annu Kapoor told the media: "I met with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde with regards to our film 'Hamare Baarah'. The director of our film, Kamal Chandra along with the team of the film are getting death threats. People who have been threatening us have said that they will sever the head of Kamal Chandra.”

He further spoke about the Chief Minister’s assurance to him and the team.

“The Chief Minister has ensured and has given categorical directions to his administration to provide tight security to the team of our film so that the film, which is scheduled to release on June 7 in India and 15 other countries, faces no problem during its exhibition,” he added.

