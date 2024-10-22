Annu Kapoor opens up about his disinterest in acting: "I did it for the money"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : In a candid conversation, veteran actor Annu Kapoor shed light on his personal journeyone that is filled with lessons about family, survival, and the true essence of life beyond the glamour of Bollywood.

Despite being a household name, with an illustrious career spanning over 100 films and television shows, Kapoor reveals that his relationship with acting has always been less about passion and more about survival and financial necessity.

During a conversation with ANI, Annu Kapoor got candid about his disinterest in the world of cinema.

"I never had any interest in acting," he admitted, adding, "I did it for the money. My family was poor, and I had no other choice."

This revelation underscores the humble beginnings from which Kapoor rose to prominence.

Despite his significant contributions to Hindi cinema, including iconic roles in films like 'Mr. India' and 'Beta', Kapoor confesses that acting was never a dreamrather, a means to an end.

Kapoor's childhood was marked by hardships.

He hails from a family with strong roots in both Punjab and Bengal.

His father struggled with the social stigma of being in a "lower-class" profession, having to move from one place to another due to his theatre company.

Kapoor speaks of his father's sacrifices with respect, recalling how he endured immense hardship to provide for his family.

"My father spent his youth living in tents, struggling to make ends meet. He was ridiculed for his profession, and that is why my mother wanted me to pursue a respectable career with a professional job," Kapoor said, his voice tinged with emotions.

The mention of his family's journey through poverty brings a wave of introspection for Kapoor.

"The poor man is always the one who suffers in this world," he reflected.

His family's experience during India's partition left an indelible mark on him, shaping his worldview.

"The rich could escape; the poor were left behind to bear the brunt of the tragedy," he said.

His father, originally from Peshawar, faced the harsh realities of displacement, a theme Kapoor often revisits when reflecting on his own struggles.

But despite these challenges, Kapoor finds solace in the values instilled in him by his parents.

"My parents had great respect for each other. I grew up seeing that respect and love. It is this core of love that shapes everything I am today," he shared during a conversation with ANI.

Kapoor often reflects on the teachings of his parents, particularly their respect for one another.

He recalled an emotional memory of his mother making a dish she used to prepare for his father.

"When she made korma few weeks after my father's death, she cried because the taste had gone with his presence. I realized then how much love was embedded in the food she made for him," he said, revealing the deep emotional connections that shaped his worldview.

Kapoor's relationship with acting, however, remains one of necessity. "I had no interest in theater or cinema. I studied till the 10th grade, and out of necessity, because I was poor, we had no money for further studies. I joined my father's theater company," he explained.

He remembered the pain of being pushed into the profession, both for himself and his mother, who wept when he joined the theater company at a young age.

Despite being a cultural icon, Kapoor revealed his aversion to the modern media landscape.

"I don't watch cinema, TV, or even news channels. I may be foolish, but I am happy in my ignorance," he said with a chuckle.

For Kapoor, understanding India's people and their mindset goes beyond news cycles and trending topics.

"I know my motherland very well. I've traveled across India, met its people, observed their language, psychology, and culture. You don't need a news channel to understand India's pulse," he said.

Kapoor's travels have shaped his understanding of the Indian psyche. "Maine 56 ghaat ka paani piya hai (I've drunk the waters of 56 rivers)," he says with pride, alluding to his deep connection with the land and its people.

"You can understand Indian politics and its democracy without delving into complex subjects. It's the people, their mindset, and their daily struggles that define the pulse of this nation," he said.

As Kapoor continues his reflection on life, he reaffirms that his identity is not just tied to his fame but to the values of resilience, respect, and love passed down by his parents.

"What I am today is because of my karmabhumi, Mumbai, where I've lived for 42 years," he concluded.

For Kapoor, success is not merely about the roles he played but about the deeper connections he's made along the way, both with his family and the people of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor