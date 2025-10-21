Annu Kapoor recalls his last meeting with Asrani, says "malum nahi tha ki ye unke saath aakhri mulakat hogi"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Veteran actor Annu Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to iconic comedian-actor Asrani and recalled his last meeting with him on the sets of 'Non Stop Dhamaal'.

Asrani passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness at the age of 84.

Speaking to ANI, Kapoor said, " ...May his soul rest in peace and may god grant strength to his family to bear this loss...There is no doubt that he was an amazing actor...I saw him last time on 20th March 2023 on the set of the movie Non Stop Dhamaal...lekin yeh malum nahi tha ki ye unke saath aakhri mulakat hogi..akhiri darshan honge ab diary mein likhna hoga.."

'Non-Stop Dhamaal' is a 2023 comedy film produced by Triyom Films and directed by Irshad Khan.

Kapoor recalled working with him in the 1997 film 'Udaan', directed by Asrani, saying, " Ek film unhone direct ki thi jisme maine chota sa role kiya tha."

As per the reports, Asrani wanted to keep his last rites private and while speaking about the last wish of veteran actor, Kapoor said, "Unki is icha ne mujhe bhi prerit kiya ki jab mera is duniya namak hotel se check out karne ka samaye aaye aur vo tithi aur vo samaye kisi rashtriye parv se juda ho ya kisi tyohar se juda ho..to mera bhi sanskar gupt roop se kiya jaaye mai kisi ko bother nahi karna chahta hu" (His wish inspired me too that when the time comes for me to check out from this hotel called the world, and if that date and time happens to coincide with a national event or a festival, then may my final rites also be performed quietly, without drawing attention. I don't want to bother anyone)."

Ever since the news came out, fans have been mourning the veteran actor's sudden passing. Many took to social media platforms and offered tributes, remembering Asrani's best performances.

