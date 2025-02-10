Annu Kapoor speaks on Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Mumbai, Feb 10 Veteran actor Annu Kapoor recently shared his views on the ongoing Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia controversy. He said that the people who have the authority to take legal action in the matter should definitely do it.

He was further asked, "Earlier such vulgar content used to be a part of OTT, and now it has reached such comedy shows as well, what do you have to say about that?" To this, Annu Kapoor replied, "The people working in OTT are the same people who were restrained in television. They are well aware of what the audience wants. If you want vulgarity, they are ready to serve it to you. It is all about demand and supply. There will not be even one percent of people who do not like such content."

In addition to this, singer B Praak also decided to cancel his podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia. He shared an Instagram video explaining his decision. B Praak revealed, "Ranveer Allahbadia you promote Sanatan Dharm, you talk about spirituality, such big names come to your show, and you have such a mentality? I request you all- If we are not able to stop this now, the future of our kids is in danger."

Previously, comedian Sunil Pal also criticized Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. Speaking to IANS, Sunil Pal stated, “Do not call them stand-up comedians. That would be an insult to real stand-up comedy. They are uneducated individuals who should be treated like terrorists.”

He added, “Our youth are striving to be responsible and cultured individuals from respectable families. However, these so-called comedians are invited to public platforms where they indulge in vulgarity and offensive language. And the irony is that the organizers of these events are well-educated people. Instead of conveying meaningful messages, they are promoting obscenity."

During the show, "India's Got Latent”, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant a controversial question about their parents' sexual or intimate relationship. His comments were brutally trolled.

