Annu Kapoor takes a dig at Aamir Khan says, Kaun Hai Woh

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor took a dig at Aamir Khan recently.While the actor was promoting the show, one journalist asked him about Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Annu's reaction to this question, left everyone in shock, as the veteran actor asked, “Kaun hai woh (Who is he)?”

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, someone in the background can be heard asking Annu, “Sir Aamir sir's film Laal Singh Chaddha is going to release..” Annu speaks in the middle, “What is that? I don't watch movies. I don't know." Annu's manager intervenes and says, "No comments," Annu replies, "No comments nahi. Movie he nahi dekhta mein na apni na parayo ki. Mujhe pata bhi nahi hain yeh kaun hai sach much. Toh mein kya bata paunga ki kaun hain woh. I have no idea (It's not about ‘no comments’. I don't watch films, be it mine or of others. I honestly don't even know who he is, then how can I tell you anything about him)."

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role