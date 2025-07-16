Anoushka Shankar and Norah Jones Make Their First-Ever Duo Performance at North Sea Jazz Festival

Acclaimed sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar performed 'Traces of You' with her sister Norah Jones for the first time on stage after recording the song a decade ago. She took to her social media handle to share the clip featuring the sisters casting a spell with 'Traces of You' at the NN North Sea Jazz Festival. She accompanied the clip with a heartfelt note, calling the whole moment "special" and expressing joy over it.

She wrote, "Well THAT was special! With no exaggeration, something truly unforgettable happened at @northseajazz this weekend. My beautiful sister @norahjones joined me onstage for an impromptu song- our first time EVER performing together! We did ‘Traces of You’ — a song we recorded over a decade ago, and it felt so precious to revisit it together now. Sitting beside her on stage, bringing this music to life as a duo lifetimes in the making, was truly a moment 🧡" And added, "Huge love to everyone who joined us and helped make this dream a reality. Meanwhile, Anoushka Shankar is set to enthrall her audience and admirers with a much-anticipated India Tour, scheduled to kickstart from August.