Anshul Garg on ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’: Didn't expect that we would go to this level

New Delhi, Oct 30 Producer Anshul Garg, whose maiden production “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” has raked in Rs 52.25 crore since its release on October 21, is over-the-moon with the kind of response his film is getting, something he says he did not expect as it did in its initial days.

“Honestly, I didn't expect that we would go to this level for day 1, day 2, day 3, whatever happened with this movie, I had not expected that we would go to this level, but I had good expectations,” Garg told IANS during a candid chat.

Talking about the risk of venturing into film production and if it was daunting for him to step into a new role, Garg said: “It is a gamble, but my forte is music, and I knew whatever I do, at least what would happen is that I'll recover my money from my music. So I made a film with that in mind, and of course the script I really liked, actors, I really liked both of them. So with that in mind, it happened.”

Reflecting on his shift from producing music to films, Garg said it wasn’t an overnight decision but rather a dream he always harboured.

“No, I wanted to make films, eventually my thought was to make films later, but this film came suddenly into my life, and we also quickly jumped on it, and we did it.”

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. The film also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Rajesh Khera.

The film follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a strong-willed superstar, their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride and heartbreak.

