Anshula Kapoor drops adorable pictures from Gor Dhana ceremony with Rohan Thakkar, brother Arjun Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has shared the first pictures from the Gor Dhana ceremony with fiance Rohan Thakkar on her Instagram.

Gor Dhana is a Gujarati pre-wedding ceremony similar to an engagement.

Anshula got engaged to her longtime boyfriend and screenwriter Rohan Thakkar on October 2 in an intimate family ceremony. The couple celebrated their Gor Dhana ceremony in the presence of close family members and friends.

She shared lovely photos from the ceremony with her brother Arjun Kapoor, sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and their father Boney Kapoor.

The event also saw the presence of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya, among others.

Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor and the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor. She made her relationship with Rohan, a screenwriter, public in 2023. Since then, she has often posted moments from their life together.

In one of the pictures, Anshula can be seen posing with Rohan, while in another picture, Boney Kapoor was captured blessing the two.

Both brother and sister were seen sharing heartwarming moments in a sweet photograph.

In one of the photos, Anshula sat next to a chair holding it, as a picture frame of Mona was placed on it. Another picture featured Janhvi Kapoor getting emotional as she clicked a photo of Anshula.

Sharing the images on Instragram, Anshula wrote, "02/10/2025..This wasn't just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro's favorite words have always been "Always and Forever" - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don't just live in books, they live in moments like these."

She added, "A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma's love...quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Taking to her Instagram, Khushi also shared a bunch of photos with Anshula and the rest of their family members. She wrote, "My sister's getting married! welcome to the chaotic family @rohanthakkar1511.. love you guysssss."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushikapoor)

Anshula officially announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar in July.

Anshula, who was seen on the reality show 'The Traitors,' took to her Instagram account to share a series of beautiful pictures from the proposal, which took place in New York City's Central Park. Along with the pictures, Anshula wrote a long note expressing how she and Rohan met and fell in love."We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1:15 AM. We spoke until 6 AM that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. Three years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1:15 AM India time! And somehow, the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home," she wrote.

"I've never been the girl who believed in fairytales, but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes. Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can't put into words. Because since 2022, it's always been you. I'm engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Favorite boy, favorite city... and now, my favorite YES! (First meal after had to be Shake Shack because our first conversation was around the love of the shroom burger! IYKYK)," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor