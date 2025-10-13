Anshula Kapoor embraces her imperfections as she reflects on her loose skin, double chin, and wrinkles

Mumbai, Oct 13 Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor took to social media to share a heartfelt reflection on self-acceptance and body positivity.

The entrepreneur opened up about her journey of embracing her natural self — from the loose skin on her arms to her double chin and wrinkles around her eyes. On Monday, Arjun Kapoor’s sister took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her photos alongside a positive note about self-acceptance. Anshula wrote, “I used to look at some of these photos and only see what I didn’t like…the cellulite on my thighs, the loose skin on my arms, the little wrinkles around my eyes…ALL the things I’ve been hypercritical about for years. And yet, looking back now, all I see are moments I was actually happy in. Laughing, moving, living.”

“It’s crazy how time softens you. How you start noticing that no one else cares about the things you obsess over, how your body is more than just how it looks - it’s what it does for you every day. Maybe we’re not meant to look perfect in every photo. Maybe we’re just meant to feel something when we look at them again - a small reminder of where we were, who we were, and how far we’ve come since,” she added.

One of the photos read the text, “I bet you didn’t notice my double chin.” Another says, “I bet you didn’t notice the loose skin on my arms.”

On the personal front, Anshula Kapoor recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, on October 2. The couple marked the occasion with an intimate Ghor Dhana ceremony in Mumbai, surrounded by their closest family and friends. The celebration saw the presence of Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor, all coming together to bless the newly engaged couple.

