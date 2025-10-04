Anshula Kapoor gets choked with tears, holds brother Arjun Kapoor's hand at "Gor Dhana" ceremony

Mumbai, Oct 4 The Kapoor family came together in joint celebration as Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar marked their "Gor Dhana" ceremony on the 2nd of October.

The intimate gathering was filled with love, laughter, and blessings as Anshula shared glimpses of the day on social media, calling it the one where her forever truly began. One of the most poignant highlights from the event was Anshula holding hands tightly with her brother Arjun Kapoor, both looking into each other's eyes.

The emotion in that frame carried the weight of a shared journey marked by hardships, healings, and resilience. For the uninitiated, Anshula and Arjun lost their mother, Mona Kapoor, to cancer in March 2012, just before Arjun's Bollywood debut, "Ishaqzaade". Anshula was still very young then, and the siblings leaned on each other through the toughest chapter of their lives.

For the uninitiated, their childhood had already been shaken years earlier when their father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, separated from Mona to marry the late superstar Sridevi. Arjun has often spoken about how he distanced himself from his father for years, feeling betrayed by the decision, and how that period drew him closer to his sister.

Talking about the "Gor Dhana" ceremony, it also showcased the warmth of the Kapoor clan. Dressed in a radiant purple embroidered lehenga, Anshula was seen sharing laughter with her stepsisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor, while Arjun joined in for a big family portrait that radiated joy.

Her fiancé Rohan looked dapper in a classic black sherwani. Another highlight of the event that was extremely emotional was a photograph of Anshula sitting next to a chair decorated with her late mother Mona Kapoor's saree and a framed picture, symbolising her mother's everlasting presence at her daughter's special day.

Talking about Anshula and Rohan's love story, the two first connected in 2022 on a dating app, and in the first conversation itself, they went on to talk for the entire night.

After three years of dating, Rohan proposed to Anshula in her favourite city, New York. The proposal took place at Central Park in front of a castle at exactly 1.15am IST, the very time the two had first spoken.

