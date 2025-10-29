Anshula Kapoor reflects on the love-hate relationship with her body

Mumbai, Oct 29 Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor opened up about her love-hate relationship with her body. 'The Traitors' contestant also revealed how she has struggled with working out during the years.

Dropping a video of herself in the gym, Anshula wrote on her Insta "I’ve always had a bit of a love-hate relationship with my body & with working out (sic)."

However, she admitted that over the years her definition of 'healthy' has changed from how she looks to how she feels.

"But somewhere along the way, “healthy” has started meaning something different. It’s now less about how I look & more about how I feel. Now it’s not about punishing myself. It’s about listening to what my body, my mind, my energy actually need that day," the entrepreneur added.

Anshula added that not every day is the same, and even in this inconsistency, it is crucial to keep moving forward.

"Some days I show up strong. Some days I barely show up at all. But I’ve realised both count. Because effort - even the messy, inconsistent kind - still means you’re moving forward. Maybe that’s what being healthy really is… not perfection, just presence", the post concluded.

Anshula loves to use social media to speak her mind on matters of physical and mental well-being.

Recently, the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor shared a heartfelt reflection on the importance of self-acceptance and body positivity.

Talking about her journey of accepting herself the way she is, Anshula wrote, “I used to look at some of these photos and only see what I didn’t like…the cellulite on my thighs, the loose skin on my arms, the little wrinkles around my eyes…ALL the things I’ve been hypercritical about for years. And yet, looking back now, all I see are moments I was actually happy in. Laughing, moving, living."

“It’s crazy how time softens you. How you start noticing that no one else cares about the things you obsess over, how your body is more than just how it looks - it’s what it does for you every day. Maybe we’re not meant to look perfect in every photo. Maybe we’re just meant to feel something when we look at them again - a small reminder of where we were, who we were, and how far we’ve come since,” she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor