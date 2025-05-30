Anshula Kapoor says 'acting toh mere khoon mai hai' before starting her 'The Traitors' journey

Mumbai, May 30 Following the footsteps of brother Arjun Kapoor and half-sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor is all set to make her screen debut with Prime Video's unscripted series, "The Traitors", hosted by Karan Johar.

During the trailer launch event of the show on Friday, the host asked Anshula, "Would you be able to betray someone to get ahead in the game?"

To which she replied, "You called me innocent and calm, I may look innocent and calm, I may look cute even, but acting toh mere khoon mai hai na (acting is in our blood). I am killing with confidence, and a little bit of smile on my face, I think that's my forte."

The Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality series will feature Anshula, along with Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chabbra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed.

These 20 participants will compete for the title at the Royal Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. During the course of the show, the ‘innocents,’ will be tasked with finding and eliminating the ‘traitors’ from among them.

Speaking about the show during the trailer launch, host KJo shared, “Characterized by lies, deceit, betrayal, and a whole lot of drama, 'The Traitors' is a show to watch out for! You will see me enjoy myself to the hilt, as I not only orchestrate the gameplay but also get a front-row seat to all the chaos, conflicts, and conspiracies that transpire between the 20 players. The drama gets way too real, and the stakes even more so. While the players enter the palace ready to outsmart, outplay, and outlast everyone else, all their strategies go out the window the moment I choose the traitors from amongst them."

Premiering on June 12, a new episode of "The Traitors" will air every Thursday at 8 pm.

