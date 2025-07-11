Anshumaan Pushkar talks About Performing High-Octane Action Sequences with Rajkummar Rao in Gangster Drama Maalik

Actor Anshumaan Pushkar, who plays a pivotal role in the much-anticipated gangster drama Maalik, is all set to surprise audiences with his power-packed action performance. Known for his intense screen presence, Anshumaan has pushed his boundaries like never before to deliver gritty, raw action in the upcoming film. Speaking about his experience, Anshumaan shared, "This was the first time I did such intense action, and let me tell you, apart from a few small injuries here and there, I had a blast! Whether it was close fistfights, jumping off rooftops, escaping blasts, or high-speed car chases, I lived every moment of it."

Maalik, set against a backdrop of crime, power, and betrayal, promises to be an edge-of-the-seat experience with stylised action and emotional grit. For Anshumaan, this role has been a childhood dream fulfilled. He elaborates, "I’ve grown up watching and being a huge fan of this kind of cinema, where every action sequence gives you an adrenaline rush and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Of course, all proper precautions and safety measures were in place, but doing action is always tricky — one small mistake can lead to disaster. Still, you can’t let go of the excitement it brings."

Recalling a moment on set, Anshumaan fondly remembers a comment from his co-star, "I remember one particularly intense action shoot day when Raj bhai came to me smiling and said, ‘Bachpan wali dhishoom- dhishoom fights ka aaj faayda mila hai.’ And one more thing, my knowledge of handling guns has definitely improved."

With Maalik, Anshumaan Pushkar marks a turning point in his career, stepping confidently into the action genre with dedication, passion, and a whole lot of bruises to show for it. Fans can expect a thrilling ride as he brings his character to life with raw energy and authenticity.