Anshumaan Pushkar to headline his first ever show as a lead, Hajamat, the series is set to make its premiere at MAMI 2023

After garnering widespread acclaim for his compelling performances in projects like "Grahan" and "Jamtara," actor Anshumaan Pushkar is poised to make his festival debut at MAMI 2023 with his latest offering, "Hajamat." The series promises to be another heartwarming tale that celebrates small-town heroes !

Anshumaan Pushkar, who has carved a niche for himself with his powerful voice, charming persona, and memorable characters , be it Rishi From Grahan or Rocky from Jamtara. His recent role in the critically acclaimed film "12th Fail" by Vidhu Vinod Chopra reaffirms his enduring presence in the industry.

"Hajamat" is a tribute to the indomitable entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in small-town India, interwoven with themes of family, friendship, love, and unwavering determination. Under the direction of Akhil Sachdeva and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Rusk Studios, the series promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that resonates with audiences across the spectrum.

The ensemble cast including the talented Jameel Khan, Sanvikkaa, and Prateik Pachori, among others, is set to deliver performances that are bound to leave a lasting impression.

As Anshumaan Pushkar steps onto the MAMI stage with "Hajamat," audiences can expect nothing short of a cinematic journey that tugs at the heartstrings while celebrating the soul of India's heartland.

Anshumaan says on his festival debut, "I am immensely thrilled to present 'Hajamat' at MAMI 2023. This project holds a special place in my heart as it embodies the spirit of small-town India and its unwavering resolve. This character was not only relatable but also gave me an exciting opportunity of Working alongside such a talented cast and crew. I believe 'Hajamat' will resonate with audiences on a profound level. I am grateful for MAMI for giving us the novel possibility of exploring the show with the press and the audiences before the release of the series”