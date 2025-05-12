Anshuman Jha Confirms 'Lakadbaggha 3', Plans Bollywood Film in Chile After Meeting President Gabriel Boric Font

After meeting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Delhi, the President Of Chile - His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font - made a quick visit to Mumbai. Film-maker & Actor Anshuman Jha met with the President & the Chile Delegates including the Minister Of Culture & Arts Ms.Carolina Arredondo on possibilities of bringing the cultural Diversity of Chile on screen through Bollywood cinema via their productions at First Ray Films.

Jha who recently wrapped the shoot of Lakadbaggha2 in Indonesia (Making it the first official Indian Production with an Indonesian sanction) is considering shooting the first Bollywood film the 3rd part of the action film franchise in Chile. "I come from theatre so any cultural exchange through the arts is an exciting endeavour. With so many divisive elements in the world, it is great to meet a leader of a nation who wants to encourage exchange & unity through the arts. It was an honour to meet his excellency President Gabril Boric Font & I truly hope we help his vision of bringing the beauty of Chile to the world through our cinema" - Says Anshuman. The delegation also visited YRF studios. There are concrete conversations of Pathaan2 by Yash Raj Films & Lakadbaggha3 by First Ray Films being shot in Chile next year.