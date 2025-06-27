Anshuman Jha Takes Over as Director of Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business

Actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha is confirmed to be directing the upcoming sequel to his 2023 cult vigilante action film Lakadbaggha. Titled Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business, the much-anticipated follow-up takes the animal-lover vigilante universe global — and is firmly under the creative leadership of Jha himself. It was initially rumoured that the film would be helmed by adman and filmmaker Sanjay Shetty. However, after three days of principal photography, Jha stepped in to direct the film himself — a move reminiscent of Aamir Khan’s directorial takeover of Taare Zameen Par in 2007. But unlike the well-documented tension that followed that change between Khan & Gupte, this transition has reportedly been collaborative, mutual, and grounded in mutual respect.

A source close to the production revealed, “Anshuman told the team, ‘We will only make this film once — let’s make it the best it can be, regardless of who directs.’ It was never about ego, but about clarity and vision on the animal lover vigilante universe.” The film’s 2nd AD Aura Chandel shared further insight: "Anshuman has been deeply involved from day one — from casting international martial arts legends like Sunny Pang and Dan Chupong to the Indian cast members, to shaping the VFX, score, and narrative tone. Sanjay Sir and Anshuman share a mentor-mentee bond. He assisted Sanjay on ad shoots when he was just 16. There’s no bad blood — only a shared love for the project. The initial bits have been reshot, and the energy on set was incredibly focused.”

Industry insiders say that the decision stemmed from creative alignment, with Jha being most connected to the world and ethos of the Lakadbaggha franchise — which uniquely combines action with a strong message on animal welfare. Shetty has remained on the project as a creative consultant. With this move, Jha joins the ranks of actor-directors like Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, and most recently Dev Patel (Monkey Man) — artists who bring deeply personal vision to their storytelling. As one crew member put it, “He’s not just making a film — he’s building a legacy for the voiceless.”